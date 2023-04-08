Toddler drowns in western Mass. brook after father loses him while fleeing crash, police say

CLARKSBURG - A Vermont man accused of fleeing after a car crash in western Massachusetts early Saturday morning could face additional charges after police said he lost his toddler in a brook and the child drowned.

Massachusetts State Police said 35-year-old Darel Galorenzo fled the crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg and was found by first responders in the area of Hudson Brook.

He allegedly appeared intoxicated and his two-year-old son who had been in the car was not with him.

About 20 minutes later, police said they found the boy in the brook. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Galorenzo was also taken to the hospital for evaluation before being taken into police custody.

He faces multiple charges, including OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. State Police anticipate additional charges related to his son's death.