WATCH LIVE 11 AM: Vermont Governor Phil Scott update on flooding state of emergency

MONTPELIER, VT - Vermont Governor Phil Scott will have an update Tuesday on the State of Emergency and the response to the historic flooding there this week.

A storm that left up to two months' worth of rain in Vermont came in just about two days. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths, according to emergency officials. But dozens of roads were closed or washed out.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and advisories for much of the state from the Massachusetts line north to the Canadian border.

Flooding affected Montpelier, the state capital. Interstate 89, a major highway, was closed in both directions between Montpelier and Middlesex, and north of Montpelier.

Montpelier Town Manager Bill Fraser warned that the Wrightsville Dam several miles to the north on the North Branch of the Winooski River could exceed capacity. That's never happened before.

"There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage," he said, adding that there are very few evacuation options remaining.

"People in at risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses."