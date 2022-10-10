Vermont driver killed after hitting cow in road at more than 100 mph, police say

SHELDON, Vt. - A Vermont driver was killed Sunday night after hitting a cow in the road while going more than 100 mph, State Police said.

Jason St Pierre, a 48-year-old from Enosburg, died from his injuries. Police said he was heading west on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon when the 2000 Jaguar Type S he was driving hit the cow.

"At this time, the investigation shows that speed is a major factor," State Police said.

Pierre's passenger told troopers they were traveling faster than 100 mph when the crash happened, according to State Police.

The cow was also killed in the crash. Police are trying to determine who owned the cow.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, which happened near the Abbey Restaurant shortly before 11 p.m., is asked to contact police.