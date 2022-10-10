Watch CBS News
Local News

Vermont driver killed after hitting cow in road at more than 100 mph, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

SHELDON, Vt. - A Vermont driver was killed Sunday night after hitting a cow in the road while going more than 100 mph, State Police said.

Jason St Pierre, a 48-year-old from Enosburg, died from his injuries. Police said he was heading west on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon when the 2000 Jaguar Type S he was driving hit the cow. 

"At this time, the investigation shows that speed is a major factor," State Police said. 

Pierre's passenger told troopers they were traveling faster than 100 mph when the crash happened, according to State Police.

The cow was also killed in the crash. Police are trying to determine who owned the cow.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, which happened near the Abbey Restaurant shortly before 11 p.m., is asked to contact police.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 8:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.