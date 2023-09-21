Massachusetts governor gets wish as U.S. offers some Venezuelan migrants legal status, work permits

BOSTON - The Biden administration has offered nearly half-a-million Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. the ability to live and work in the country legally.

It comes as states including Massachusetts have been pushing the federal government to do more to help house asylum-seekers.

The move is one of the steps Governor Maura Healey said she's been begging the administration to take.

"We need expedited work permits. Of these new arrivals, they all want to work. The lieutenant governor and I have been out speaking with the new arrivals. To a person, they all want to work, and they have skills and ways to contribute to our work force. We need action so that they are able to work," Healey said Tuesday.

The Biden administration said late Wednesday it will grant the Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status, which gives them the ability to live and work in the United States legally for 18 months.

This applies to those who arrived by July 31, 2023. According to an administration official, that cutoff date is in place to discourage other Venezuelan asylum-seekers from crossing into the U.S.

Healey says about 22,000 people are currently housed in Massachusetts' shelter system. About half of them are new arrivals. It's not clear how many are from Venezuela specifically.

The governor said the current situation is not sustainable.

"It has reached a point where we are really reaching capacity in terms of what we're able to do," she said Tuesday.

Healey argues this is a federal problem and she's also calling for more federal funds to help solve it.