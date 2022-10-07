Venezuelan migrants leave temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod

BOURNE - All of the Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard last month have left Joint Base Cape Cod.

"The sheltering operation at JBCC for the Venezuelan migrants has ended, with all individuals transitioning into alternative housing or leaving the Commonwealth for opportunities in other states," a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said.

Last month, 49 migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. They were later transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod where they have received housing and other services.

"The Administration is grateful for the collaborative efforts between several state agencies and non-profit providers to ensure each individual received necessary humanitarian resources and access to new housing options," the EOPSS spokesperson said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying the migrants to Martha's Vineyard. He's been named in a class-action lawsuit in the case.