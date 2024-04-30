Vaughn Grissom's Red Sox debut put on hold due to the flu

BOSTON -- Vaughn Grissom was supposed to make his long-awaited Red Sox debut on Tuesday night. But it will have to wait at least another day.

Grissom was slated to be Boston's everyday second baseman after the team acquired him last December in the trade that sent Chris Sale to Atlanta. But a hamstring injury sidelined him just two weeks into spring training, and he began his first season with the Red Sox on the Injured List.

He was finally over that injury and was expected to be activated and in the Red Sox lineup Tuesday night for the first of three games against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. But now Grissom is sidelined because of the flu, so his Boston debut will have to wait a little longer.

Grissom played nine games for the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A on a rehab assignment, and went 10-for-30 at the plate with two doubles, two RBI, three runs score, and a pair of steal. He was 4-for-4 in his final rehab game on Sunday, so he should bring a hot bat to the Boston lineup whenever he makes his debut.

A top prospect in the Braves system, Grissom played 64 games in the big leagues and slashed .287/.339/.407 with nine doubles, five homers, 27 RBI and 29 runs scored across two seasons.

Red Sox fans will see one new player in the lineup on Tuesday, as first baseman Garrett Cooper is set to bat seventh in his Boston debut. Cooper was acquired from the Cubs over the weekend to fill the void left by Triston Casas' rib injury.

Cooper was an All-Star with the Miami Marlins in 2022, and has slashed .268/.337/.435 over his eight-year MLB career. He was 10-for-37 with a homer, a double, and six RBI (and 13 strikeouts) for the Cubs before the team designated him for assignment last week.