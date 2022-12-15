Don't vape to quit smoking, it won't help, researchers say

BOSTON - There is bad news if you're vaping to try to stop smoking. A new study finds it may not help.

Researchers at George Washington University found that people who both vape and smoke are likely to keep smoking in the long run.

They studied people over a six-year period and found that 42% actually quit vaping early on and continued to smoke while 15% continued using both products. Only 10% of participants actually quick both vaping and smoking.

Both e-cigarettes and cigarettes pose significant health risks and both deliver nicotine which is addictive, so ideally you should try to quit both.