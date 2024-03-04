Vaping doubles risk of headaches in teens, study finds

Teen headaches often caused by vaping and not eating breakfast, study finds

BOSTON - Headaches are common in kids, and a new study looked at lifestyle factors that could be playing a role.

A team of researchers in Canada looked at data on nearly five million children ages 5 to 17, specifically at the connection between frequent headaches, or having a headache more than once a week, and certain behaviors.

They found that daily vaping doubled the risk of frequent headaches in teens.

Kids who skipped regular meals, like breakfast, were also much more likely to have frequent headaches.

Other factors that can contribute include alcohol use, staying up late, spending more than 14 hours on screens a week, and being exposed to household smoking.

The study suggests that lifestyle changes, like eating breakfast and dinner as a family, could help reduce headaches in children and improve their quality of life without the use of medication.