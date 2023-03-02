Revere neighborhood says spotty, no mail for a week

REVERE (CBS) – Neighbors who live on Vane Street in Revere say they have received spotty or no mail delivery for a week.

Residents report mail delivery late Sunday night, none on Monday or Tuesday, and then a double delivery on Wednesday.

"We complain amongst each other," said Joe Buccieri. "Like did you get mail? What time did you get it? We never know what time we are going to get it."

Residents say they haven't had a regular mail carrier in some time. Some say it's more of an inconvenience, with missing bills or invitations, but others say medication or paychecks are delayed because of the spotty service.

"This is a tough road to keep manned," explained Vinny Lauria. "A lot of hills, and [mail carriers] don't stay here long when they do get the route."

When they call the post office to check what's going on, residents tell WBZ-TV, the answer is a staffing shortage. Some postal workers are picking up overtime or extra shifts to accommodate delivery in the neighborhood.

The United States Postal Service reported it was struggling to hire workers nationwide, including in Massachusetts, over the holiday period. WBZ-TV reached out to USPS for a comment and explanation, but did not receive a response. This story will be updated.