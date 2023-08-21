'Home on wheels,' Van life helps some cut back on expenses

BOSTON - If you're looking for a last-minute summer adventure, how about trying out van life?

It's all over social media, people who live in vans outfitted with everything from kitchens to pop-up bathrooms. Many work remotely and travel all over the country sharing their daily lives with their followers.

Now a company called GOCAMP will let you rent a van for a few nights or a few weeks almost anywhere in the country.

"It's a great way to introduce people who have no idea about van life, what it's all about," Darren Wilder told WBZ-TV. He rents his van out of his home in New Durham, New Hampshire.

With so many remote job opportunities, this way of life has exploded since the pandemic. It gives people the freedom to explore and offers financial benefits.

"It's becoming also a way for people to cut back on their expenses like housing or rent," Wilder said.

While the vans can be expensive, they can be a lot cheaper than trying to buy a home in the Greater Boston area.

Most vans are tight, but they have everything you need - a cooktop, sink with running water, microwave, refrigerator, and a comfortable bed. Comfortable isn't the first word that comes to mind when Darren pulled a shower out of an overhead bin. You unfold a curtain and open the basin for the shower that also has a removable compost toilet. It would probably take some getting used to, but it tucks out of sight when you're not using it.

Wilder is in the RV business but didn't own a van until he discovered GOCAMP. He figured the revenue from the renters would help cover the cost of the loan on the van. He was right.

"I have actually paid for this van all of last year and all of this year, just on my rental income," he told WBZ.

There are also options for inexpensive places to park.

Harvest Hosts is a membership service that offers hundreds of places to park like farms, wineries, or other properties. Some local locations include the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, Snow Pond Farm in Windham, New Hampshire, Averill House Vineyard in Brookline, New Hampshire and Northwoods Brewing Company in Northwood, New Hampshire.

Memberships range from $100 - $179/year.

Darren's van will run you about $300 a night plus fees. Prices across the country vary depending on the region and the type of van.

"It's just like Airbnb," he said. "It's a great way to have a home on wheels and go about the country and see everything."