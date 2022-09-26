Watch CBS News
Van crashes into tanker truck in Hyde Park, causing fuel leak

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A van crashed into a fuel truck in Hyde Park early Monday morning, causing a fuel spill.

The van was heading down Hyde Park Avenue around 3:20 a.m. when it slammed into the tanker, which was backing up into a gas station.

Two people in the van were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver hopped out and started pumping gas into the station to prevent a major spill.

The Boston Fire Department said about 50-to-60 gallons of fuel leaked onto the street. The cleanup is expected to take a few hours. 

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

