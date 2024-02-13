Massachusetts businesses hoping for busy Valentine's Day after storm

WEYMOUTH - Grille 151 in Weymouth enjoyed three nights of busy reservations last Valentine's Day - the night before, night of, and night after. But now, Mother Nature - not feeling the love, leaving the restaurant way quieter than even a typical Tuesday.

"Everyone was preparing for the worst, and it turned out to be better than what we thought. People were ready to stay home though, and they didn't want to leave their house," said server Kristina Decain.

Over at Sally's Sweet Shoppe, they even closed up a bit early - banking on a nonstop Wednesday.

"I think today business was kind of like it is on Valentine's Day. Usually this is the busy day. It's just going to be flipped I think," said Sally Pelrine.

But since conditions weren't treacherous, and so many seemed to have stayed off the roads - many florists found themselves smooth sailing making deliveries.

"For this to not pan out, it's a godsend. We were able to do a lot more than what we anticipated. All hands on deck, everybody came in, did what they needed to do to help make it work," said florist Elizabeth O'Handley, who runs her business in Braintree, Weymouth, and Quincy.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer expects to spend around $185 on the ones they love. Grille 151 has more than 80 reservations booked for Valentine's Day dinner, and Sally's is restocked, ready to make the day even sweeter.

"We've filled the candy case full again. Made some extra boxes of chocolates. Tomorrow will absolutely be crazy," Pelrine said.