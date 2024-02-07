Alternating vaccine doses in your arms could provide best protection, researchers say

BOSTON - When you go get a vaccine, they usually ask you which arm you'd prefer and a lot of us choose our non-dominant side. But a new study finds you may want to think twice before rolling up your sleeve.

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University looked at the antibody response in individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time and found that those who received their second dose booster in the opposite arm as their initial COVID-19 vaccine experienced a higher spike in antibodies over time than those who used the same arm.

So next time you get a vaccine that requires multiple doses, like many childhood vaccinations or the shingles vaccine, for example, you may want to alternate arms to get the biggest boost in protection.