Uxbridge on alert after daytime break-ins, suspect seen exercising before crimes

UXBRIDGE - People are unsettled in Uxbridge after a series of break-ins that police said happened over the span of a week.

The Uxbridge Police Department posted online about three separate breaking and entering incidents but would not give details on their exact location.

WBZ-TV spoke to neighbors along Andrews Drive who said a home in their neighborhood had been impacted last week.

The 55 plus community is tight knit and now on alert after what happened. Police said each of the three incidents happened in the middle of the day when the homeowners were not around.

"I see a lot of people walking out here," said Graysen Mortimer. His parents live on Andrews Drive. "I would say it's a very safe neighborhood. When someone mentioned there was a burglary, I was quite surprised by that. It's not something I would've anticipated here."

Pat Stephan also lives in the community and said the neighborhood was aware and concerned about the situation. "We are trying to be more vigilant in our community and have people lock their windows and doors and do what they need to do to try to keep themselves safe," said Stephan.

Police said a medium/tall, dark-skinned male with a slim build wearing dark athletic clothing, was observed "exercising" in the area during the time of the break-ins. Investigators are asking people in Uxbridge to go over any garage or doorbell camera's that might have caught something.

Police also asked the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.