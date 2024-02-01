Massachusetts State Police cite driver after ice flies off truck and shatters car windshield in Uxbridge
UXBRIDGE - Massachusetts State Police cited a driver after a piece of ice flew off the roof of his pickup truck and smashed through a car's windshield in Uxbridge.
It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 146. The impact caused a front seat passenger to be hit with the sun visor and sent broken glass inside the car.
Uxbridge firefighters said the passenger suffered minor injuries. The pickup driver, identified as a 31-year-old man from Belchertown, was issued a citation.
No other information was immediately available.
