Massachusetts State Police cite driver after ice flies off truck and shatters car windshield in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE - Massachusetts State Police cited a driver after a piece of ice flew off the roof of his pickup truck and smashed through a car's windshield in Uxbridge.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 146. The impact caused a front seat passenger to be hit with the sun visor and sent broken glass inside the car.

A piece of ice smashed through the car's windshield on January 31, 2024. Massachusetts State Police

Uxbridge firefighters said the passenger suffered minor injuries. The pickup driver, identified as a 31-year-old man from Belchertown, was issued a citation.

No other information was immediately available.