Massachusetts State Police cite driver after ice flies off truck and shatters car windshield in Uxbridge

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

UXBRIDGE - Massachusetts State Police cited a driver after a piece of ice flew off the roof of his pickup truck and smashed through a car's windshield in Uxbridge.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 146. The impact caused a front seat passenger to be hit with the sun visor and sent broken glass inside the car.

146-ice-through-windshield-2.jpg
A piece of ice smashed through the car's windshield on January 31, 2024. Massachusetts State Police

Uxbridge firefighters said the passenger suffered minor injuries. The pickup driver, identified as a 31-year-old man from Belchertown, was issued a citation.

146-ice-through-windshield-3.jpg
The car's windshield was cracked by ice that flew off a pickup truck in Uxbridge on January 31, 2024. Massachusetts State Police

No other information was immediately available.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 11:17 AM EST

