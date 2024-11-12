New Navy warship USS Nantucket to be commissioned in Boston this weekend

Navy submarine designed with women in mind A look at a Navy submarine designed with women in mind 03:56

BOSTON - A new Navy warship named after Nantucket, Massachusetts will be commissioned in Boston this weekend.

The USS Nantucket, a "Freedom-variant" littoral combat ship, will be commissioned at the Charlestown Navy Yard at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

USS Nantucket commissioning ceremony

The invitation-only commissioning ceremony will be streamed live online here. A watch party on Nantucket is happening at the VFW Post 8608 on New South Road.

The ceremony is set to be led by Polly Spencer, the wife of former Navy Sec. Richard Spencer, who will give the order to "man our ship and bring her to life."

The 388-foot ship will be the third commissioned ship in naval sevice to be named after the island.

"The naming of LCS 27 honors the rich heritage of the people of Nantucket and the maritime legacy that the island represents," the Navy said.

Navy Littoral Combat Ship

It was reported earlier this year that the U.S. Navy has struggled with warship production while facing expanding global threats.

The USS Nantucket is the 14th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship. The Navy says this type of ship was made to "defeat threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft."

The future USS Nantucket transits the Menominee River in northern Wisconsin, departing for at-sea demonstrations during acceptance trials, Dec. 6, 2023. U.S. Navy photo courtesy Lockheed Martin

"Nantucket is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats," the Navy said in a statement.

After commissioning, the ship will leave for its new home at the Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.