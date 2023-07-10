Matt Turner honors late Plainville girl after leading USMNT to dramatic Gold Cup quarterfinal win

CINCINNATI – After leading the U.S. Men's National Team to a dramatic win in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Canada Sunday night, former New England Revolution goalie Matt Turner paid tribute to a young Plainville girl who recently died from cancer.

The relationship between Turner and Malia Jusczyk goes back several years. The Plainville girl was battling a rare form of childhood cancer.

Matt Turner of the United States reacts after a save during the penalty shoot out in the Quarterfinal match in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup against Canada at TQL Stadium on July 09, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

In September 2021, Malia was the honorary captain for the Revolution's Kick Childhood Cancer game and mentioned that Turner was her favorite player. The two became friends, but sadly, Malia died this June at 14 years old.

Sunday night, Turner was in goal as the USMNT battled Canada with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The game went to penalty kicks, and Turner came up clutch as the United States advanced.

After the USMNT sealed its victory, Turner took off his uniform to show a t-shirt that said "RIP Malia" in tribute to his fallen young friend.

He later tweeted a pic from their time together and said "Rest in peace [Malia]. Thank you for smiling down on us all."

Rest in peace @MaliaJusczyk thank you for smiling down on us all 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/YeXFUxWofK — Matt Turner (@headdturnerr) July 10, 2023

Malia's parents Glen and Meg tweeted back at Turner and let him know that she will be his biggest fan and friend from above, and that she's "smiling down on you our friend."

They finished by thanking Turner for remembering their "perfect daughter."