Matt Turner honors late Plainville girl after leading USMNT to dramatic Gold Cup quarterfinal win
CINCINNATI – After leading the U.S. Men's National Team to a dramatic win in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Canada Sunday night, former New England Revolution goalie Matt Turner paid tribute to a young Plainville girl who recently died from cancer.
The relationship between Turner and Malia Jusczyk goes back several years. The Plainville girl was battling a rare form of childhood cancer.
In September 2021, Malia was the honorary captain for the Revolution's Kick Childhood Cancer game and mentioned that Turner was her favorite player. The two became friends, but sadly, Malia died this June at 14 years old.
Sunday night, Turner was in goal as the USMNT battled Canada with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The game went to penalty kicks, and Turner came up clutch as the United States advanced.
After the USMNT sealed its victory, Turner took off his uniform to show a t-shirt that said "RIP Malia" in tribute to his fallen young friend.
He later tweeted a pic from their time together and said "Rest in peace [Malia]. Thank you for smiling down on us all."
Malia's parents Glen and Meg tweeted back at Turner and let him know that she will be his biggest fan and friend from above, and that she's "smiling down on you our friend."
They finished by thanking Turner for remembering their "perfect daughter."
