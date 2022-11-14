Rhode Island's new professional soccer team unveils name, logo

BOSTON -- The sport of soccer is always growing, and there's a new team in New England.

The United Soccer League Championship unveiled the name and logo for its newest team in Rhode Island on Monday. The club will fittingly be called "Rhode Island FC."

The club's crest is made up of Rhode Island's state colors and features an iconic anchor, which is the state's symbol. Rhode Island FC is currently the only professional sports team that is independently affiliated with Rhode Island. The club will begin USLC play in 2024.

#AnchoredInRI⚓️@RhodeIslandFC unveiled the club's crest and identity today ahead of a targeted start in 2024 👇 — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) November 14, 2022

"Rhode Island is one of the country's best markets for soccer and this state deserves a team it can call its own. Rhode Island FC is the only pro team in the state with a direct connection to the 39 cities and towns that make up the Ocean State," Brett Johnson, co-founder of Rhode Island FC, said in a release on Monday. "With an identity and a strong base of support from both established and new soccer fans, we know that Rhode Island FC will compete at the highest levels of USL immediately. As importantly, this club will provide an anchor for civic pride in our stadium in Pawtucket, that will ripple across the entire state. Our stadium will be a community gathering place and our players will be neighbors and ambassadors to Rhode Islanders. We can't wait for Opening Night."

Rhode Island FC will play its home matches at Tidewater Landing in Pawtucket, which is currently being built.

The USLC was originally founded in 2011 and has been sanctioned as a Division II league by the U.S. Soccer Federation since 2017. A franchise in Iowa will also join the league in 2024, with clubs in Jacksonville and Milwaukee set to join in 2025.