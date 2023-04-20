Watch CBS News
Usher to receive honorary degree from Berklee College

BOSTON – Berklee College of Music will present an honorary degree to R&B singer Usher during its commencement next month.

The 8-time Grammy winner will be on hand for the ceremony, which takes place May 13 at Agannis Arena.

Usher will receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree along with 4-time Grammy winning sing-songwriter Roberta Flack and kora player Sona Jorbarteh.

Each artist will have the opportunity address the graduates.

Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Celine Dion and Ringo Starr are among the list of artists who received honorary degrees in the past. 

