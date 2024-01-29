USA Hockey mandates protective neck guards for players under 18

BOSTON - USA Hockey is mandating neck protection guards for all players under the age of 18, a big step forward for protecting players on the ice.

The decision comes three months after American hockey player Adam Johnson died from a skate blade to the neck during a game in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Kevin Kavanaugh is Executive Director of USA Hockey. He oversees up to 50,000 coaches, players and officials throughout the state.

"You can't put a value on one life. If a skate cuts someone and it's a catastrophic situation that's the worst thing for anyone and everyone involved in the sport," Kavanagh said.

He believes the decision was a long time coming.

"There was enough data that showed that this can be a preventative measure, it might not be an all inclusive fail safe, but it can certainly make the game safer in today's world," Kavanagh said.

In 2022, Connecticut high school player Teddy Balkind died after a similar incident.

Both of their deaths have sparked a greater awareness of the dangers of not wearing neck guards.

"Some are just a Velcro piece that actually just go around the neck area and there are others that are Kevlar type shirts that you can wear that are almost turtleneck style and cut resistant. So those are things that are relatively new in the industry," Kavanagh said.

Speaking at the Beanpot Luncheon several players and coaches supported the decision.

Former Bruins coach and Beanpot hall of Famer as well two-time Stanley Cup Champion, Mike Sullivan coached Johnson when he played for him for the Pittsburg Penguins.

"We all need to learn from it. And take notice and control what we can to make the game safer for our players and so anything they can do in that regard to help is important," Sullivan said.

The new rule does not go into effect until August 1.