Fans excited to see golf superstars at U.S. Open in Brookline

BROOKLINE - With the likes of international golf superstars like Rory McIlroy taking a few practice swings and then walking down the fairway of The Country Club in Brookline, fans were giddy and pumped. The U.S. Open is back in Boston.

"It's wow! The weather cooperated. And seeing the famous names it's so exciting you see them on TV now you see them live," U.S. Open spectator, Laura Allen said.

The course is flawless, and fans were busy buying up all the U.S. Open swag.

"It's pure bliss. This course is beautiful and seeing all these players is blessing come true," U.S. Open spectator Niles Gallagher said.

Gill Bach made sure he got as many autographs as possible. "I am more than grateful, and especially for a practice round. You can interact with the players and can't do that in normal rounds," Bach said.

But not everything is sunshine and rainbows. The LIV Golf controversy is on a lot of people's minds. On Monday, golf great Phil Mickelson answered a barrage of questions from reporters at The Country Club.

Mickelson is currently suspended from the PGA Tour for his decision to join the LIV Tour. And now there's the potential of never again playing the PGA Tour. "I am going to play the LIV event and British Open but anything other than that is speculation, and I don't know how it's going to play out," Mickelson said.

Fans had varying opinions. "I certainly don't fault him for making personal decisions based on finances or family. But I would say that I think the PGA Tour with all of its history certainly the tremendous players there having a completion is an OK thing," spectator Laurie Ferrell said.

For fans this U.S. Open is an experience of a lifetime, and this is not the only green they will be paying close attention to this week. "How many U.S. Opens are in your hometown and paired with a Celtics game in the finals. When is that going to happen? Never," Gallagher said.