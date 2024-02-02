Looking for vinyl records? The Nevermind Shop in Upton has been waiting for you

UPTON - Vinyl records are popular again and there's a store in Massachusetts that's ready for the resurgence.

The Nevermind Shop in Upton has been the place where people can find their music needs for the last 15 years and that includes vinyl albums.

"My mom had a turntable. She would put on the Beatles and it would be me and my older sister, and her just dancing around the living room," the shop's manager Vanessa Goldberg, told WBZ-TV.

"One of my first loves was a pre-made band called the Monkees," said owner Mick Lawless.

The best part of the shop is rummaging through all of that vinyl.

"I like to think of this as an experience store because, like I said, the dig is half the fun. We have so much stuff, there are 20,000 records in this room," Goldberg said.

One of the rooms at the Nevermind Store filled with records. CBS Boston

"We try to go from the rock and roll era from the 50s, all the way up to the current. We try to have something for everybody, old schoolers like myself," Lawless said.

"We get a lot of youngsters now getting hip to vinyl and I really think, if you are really looking for the pure sound, especially those records that were made in the 70s on analog form."

If you're wondering why there has been a push for more vinyl, look to the young ones.

"Social media helps because TikTok will get songs trending and then teens will want to listen to those songs, but we also kind of realize that people can take stuff of off Spotify at any moment. You don't really own music unless you hold it in your hands," Goldberg told WBZ.

"We just want to have something for everybody and if they are into the vinyl, we are here for them. We are here for you guys," Lawless said.

For more information, visit their website.