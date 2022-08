Serious crash in Upton has sent five people to the hospital

UPTON -- Five people are in the hospital after a car flipped over in a crash in Upton.

Local police tell WBZ-TV that the people injured were taken to UMass Memorial in Worcester.

The crash happened on Glenview Street between Christian Hill and Pearl Street.

There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the crash.