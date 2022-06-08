Watch CBS News
Uprooted tree crushes cars in Boston's South End

BOSTON - A massive tree uprooted in the South End landing on a number of cars Tuesday evening.

The tree fell from its spot along the sidewalk on Waltham Street but did not hit anyone walking by.

"It really wasn't that loud and then some branches rustling, and the next thing you know, the tree was on the ground," said Zack Schultz. "It was kind of crazy. People came running down to make sure there wasn't anybody in the cars or anything like that. Luckily, there wasn't anybody in the cars, nobody hurt."

There is no word on what caused the accident.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

