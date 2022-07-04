Award-winning Ukulele group "Unlikely Strummers" gets audiences of all ages dancing

PLAINVILLE – Sometimes when you're in an empty room, you never know the sound it's going to make when it's full. That is especially true when it's full of ukuleles.

The "Unlikely Strummers" band is the brainchild of Cindy Miller.

"It's been a long path. The band is celebrating its 5th anniversary this year. Which is kind of exciting for us. I've been playing for I think eight years or so," Miller said.

Everyone in this room has a reason why they have chosen the ukulele to give them that musical joy.

"I started as a guitar player and went to the baritone ukulele. When you play the ukulele, everyone smiles and has fun," one band member said.

"There's a lot of joy. We see the smiles on the faces. Little kids come up and they are dancing, and sometimes it's older people dancing," added another.

Miller said the band plays festivals, and in total performs at 70-100 gigs a year.

"Everyone brings some unique talents to the group and it's really been a wild ride. It's really been fun," a band member told WBZ-TV

The Unlikely Strummers were the winners of the 2019 Battle of the Ukulele Bands, bringing home the "Golden Ukulele."

They also have an annual Music Heals fundraiser to benefit the Ukulele Kids Club.