New study finds daily naps slow process of brain shrinkage

BOSTON - Our brains tend to shrink as we age but a new study published in the journal Sleep Health finds napping may slow that process.

Researchers at University College London looked at data on people ages 40 to 69 and found that those who were genetically programmed to nap had larger total brain volumes, a marker of good brain health, and a lower risk of dementia and other diseases. In fact, the difference in brain volume between the habitual nappers and the non-habitual nappers was equivalent to two-and-a-half to six-and-a-half years of aging.

Sleep experts say studies like these that demonstrate the health benefits of napping can help reduce the stigma that exists around daytime napping.