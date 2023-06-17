Two planes make contact on ground at Logan Airport

BOSTON - Two planes made contact in an aircraft parking area at Logan Airport Friday night.

The FAA says United Airlines Flight 369, a Boeing 737, was taxiing when its left wingtip clipped the tail of Delta Air Lines Flight 1657, an Airbus A321.

Emergency crews respond after two planes made contact on ground at Logan Airport CBS Boston

The Delta plane was parked at the time and the United aircraft was traveling at a low speed.

There were no injuries on either plane. It happened at about 7:20 p.m. in a parking area near the Hyatt hotel.

United said its customers deplaned normally at the gate were being rebooked onto other flights.