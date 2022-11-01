Bruins fans can get unique view of Brad Marchand against Penguins and Sidney Crosby

BOSTON -- The Bruins will be on national television on Tuesday night, when they take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Yet the game will also be available for viewing in a unique way, too.

With the regular broadcast airing on ESPN, the "Star Watch" feature will be available on ESPN+. That feature will feature isolated cameras and stat presentations for one player from each team. For the Bruins, it will be Brad Marchand. For the Penguins, it will be Sidney Crosby.

Marchand returned to the lineup just in time to get the Star Watch treatment, as he made his season debut last week on Thursday after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason. It was quite the debut, too, as Marchand scored two goals and tallied an assist in the Bruins' 5-1 win over Detroit. Marchand rested the next night, when the Bruins played (and won) a second leg of a back-to-back, but Marchand will be back in the lineup on Tuesday evening.

In Pittsburgh, Crosby has gotten off to a typically great start to his season, as he's recorded 11 points (4-7-11) in nine games played.

Tuesday will be the first of two opportunities for Bruins fans to check out "Star Watch" this week, as the isolated cameras will focus on David Pastrnak (and Mike Zibanejad) when the Bruins take on the Rangers on Thursday.