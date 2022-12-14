Maine teenager riding unicycle 2,500 miles down to Florida

Maine teen riding unicycle 2,500 miles down the East Coast

Maine teen riding unicycle 2,500 miles down the East Coast

WELLS, Maine - A teenager from Maine is making progress on an incredible and unusual journey.

Avery Seuter, 19, is riding a unicycle from his hometown in Maine to Key West.

He started September 8 and just got through North Carolina.

"On average I do maybe 20 to 30 miles a day," he said. "It only goes about 6 or 7 mph because it's just one wheel."

He's raising money for the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000 mile foot and bike path between Maine and Florida.

