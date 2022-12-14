Maine teenager riding unicycle 2,500 miles down to Florida
WELLS, Maine - A teenager from Maine is making progress on an incredible and unusual journey.
Avery Seuter, 19, is riding a unicycle from his hometown in Maine to Key West.
He started September 8 and just got through North Carolina.
"On average I do maybe 20 to 30 miles a day," he said. "It only goes about 6 or 7 mph because it's just one wheel."
He's raising money for the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000 mile foot and bike path between Maine and Florida.
