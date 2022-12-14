Watch CBS News
Local News

Maine teenager riding unicycle 2,500 miles down to Florida

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Maine teen riding unicycle 2,500 miles down the East Coast
Maine teen riding unicycle 2,500 miles down the East Coast 00:50

WELLS, Maine -  A teenager from Maine is making progress on an incredible and unusual journey.

Avery Seuter, 19, is riding a unicycle from his hometown in Maine to Key West.

He started September 8 and just got through North Carolina.

"On average I do maybe 20 to 30 miles a day," he said. "It only goes about 6 or 7 mph because it's just one wheel."

maine-unicycle-teen.jpg
Avery Seuter is riding a unicycle from Maine to Florida CBS Boston

He's raising money for the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000 mile foot and bike path between Maine and Florida.

Click here to follow his journey on Instagram. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 9:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.