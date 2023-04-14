UMass to raise tuition 2.5% for next academic year

BOSTON — The University of Massachusetts' Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition and room and board costs for the next academic year during a meeting on Wednesday.

In-state, undergraduate tuition will be raised 2.5 percent for the 2023-2024 school year on all campuses. At Amherst, in-state tuition will now be $17,357. At Lowell, $16,570. At Boston, $15,535. And at Dartmouth, $15,208.

Room and board fees are also set to go up but by how much depends on the campus you are enrolled at. For Amherst students, room and board rates are expected to go up 4.5 percent – $15,437 total – Dartmouth and Lowell students can expect costs to increase by 2.7 percent, totaling $16,566 for Dartmouth and $14,310 for Lowell.

Tuition will also rise 2.5 percent for in-state graduate students at Amherst ($17,809), Boston ($19,971), and Lowell ($16,050) campuses.

For medical students, tuition is set to rise by 3.5 percent at the T.H. Chan School of Medicine, Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing, and the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

UMass Law tuition will also be raised by 2 percent as well.