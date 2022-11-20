UMass president Marty Meehan says millionaire tax a sign voters want more money for public education

BOSTON - This is the time of year when families and students are zeroing in on their college choices and trying to figure out how they're going to pay for it.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to UMass President Marty Meehan about this and several other issues on Sunday's "Keller at Large."

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure UMass is affordable, because it's critically important," Meehan said of the five campus system in the state.

The former congressman said he's worried because "transportation, local aid, K-12 education - all of those things have been more of a priority in this Commonwealth over the last two or three decades than public higher education."

Meehan believes the approval of the millionaire's tax ballot question earlier this month is a sign that voters "want more money to go into public higher education" in Massachusetts.

