UMass Memorial weight loss program "saved my life," teen says after losing 200 pounds

BOSTON – Eighteen-year-old Joshua Lillie is on weight loss journey that's exceeding his expectations.

"I couldn't walk 100 feet without being out of breath. Now I can go miles and be fine," Lillie said.

That's because for the last three years, the Leicester senior has been part of UMass Memorial Medical Center's Good Fit Teen Weight and Wellness Program. It is a multi-disciplinary program for pediatric patients that addresses the problem of obesity.

"Obesity is the most prevalent and chronic disease of childhood. About 30% of pediatric patients in the state of Massachusetts are either overweight or obese," Dr. Jeremy Aidlen of Umass Memorial Medical Center, said.

When Lillie first entered the program he weighed just under 500 pounds. He was shy, self-conscious and lacked confidence.

"Just going up and down the stairs had to sit for five minutes to catch my breath," he said.

The program is comprehensive and includes diet, exercise, and a nutrition package that each participant is committed to stick to.

"Obesity is a disease and there are effective treatments and surgery is an option. It's not the best option for everyone, but it's difficult to know what options are available to you unless you are able to come in for evaluation," Aidlen said.

Now after surgery and new lifestyle change, Josh is now 269 pounds.

"The biggest change was my diet. I've cut out so much," he said.

Today, Josh is active, confident and loves the outdoors.

Lillie plans to graduate to in May and dreams of going to college and becoming a game warden. He has an important to message to teens battling weight issues.

"You may think it won't help. But over the long run it will really help and boost your confidence," he said.

Lillie now has a new goal of weighing 200 pounds. Thanks to the program, he knows he's just steps away.

"It saved my life," he said.