UMass Amherst student allegedly punched Jewish student, spit on Israeli flag

AMHERST - A UMass Amherst student accused of punching a Jewish student has been ordered to stay off campus. The attack happened during a demonstration of solidarity for hostages held by Hamas.

According to the school, the man punched a Jewish student holding an Israeli flag, then spit on the flag. Staff members stepped in to help.

The head of a Jewish organization off campus is calling on schools to help protect students.

"We need to see every college campus, every college administration, every university administration, condemning antisemitism," said Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts. "Everyone needs to be condemning antisemitism right now, as a form of racism, as a form of hatred, as a form of bigotry and none of us can afford to not stand up for each other right now."

The student accused in the attack was in court Monday and released on bail under the condition that he does not return to campus.