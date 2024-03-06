What type of fruit snack is healthiest for kids? Not gummies, Massachusetts study says

Gummy fruit snacks not the most nutritious for children, UMass study says

Gummy fruit snacks not the most nutritious for children, UMass study says

Gummy fruit snacks not the most nutritious for children, UMass study says

BOSTON - If you want to put a healthy fruit snack in your child's lunch bag, researchers from UMass Amherst say to stay away from fruit gummies.

A UMass Amherst team of food scientists analyzed the nutritional content of nearly 1,500 fruit snacks looking at levels of protein, dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals, saturated fat, cholesterol, added sugar, and added salt. They found that dried fruit, pureed fruit, and canned fruit with juice were the only ones that met the latest recommendations for high-nutrition snacks set by the federal government, with dried fruit earning the top prize.

Gummies were the least nutritious fruit snack, followed by canned fruit packed with something other than juice and dried flavored fruit, both of which have a lot of added sugar. They say eating a piece of fresh fruit is without a doubt the healthiest option, but if you're going to pick a fruit snack, dried fruit is the way to go.