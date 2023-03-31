UMass Amherst debuts new seal and 'M' brand mark

AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts Amherst unveiled a new seal and brand mark on Friday.

The new seal depicts the spire of Old Chapel against the backdrop of a shield, both colored in UMass Amherst maroon. The university says the new seal "harkens back to creation of the university and symbolizes both its revolutionary spirit and academic excellence."

The University of Massachusetts Amherst debuted a new seal on Friday, March 31. The University of Massachusetts Amherst

The change coincides with Massachussett's plan to update and replace its existing seal. A Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth, formed in 2022, unanimously voted to recommend an update of the state's seal and motto.

Along with an updated seal, the university also announced a new brand mark. A collegiate M in the university's maroon will now serve as branding on various platforms such as on merchandise and social icons.

The University of Massachusett's new brand mark. The University of Massachusetts Amherst

The university said the updated brand mark is meant to accompany the athletic mark – the "Power U."

Merchandise featuring the new seal and brand mark is now available on campus and online.