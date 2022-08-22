UMass Amherst wins 'best campus food' for 6th-straight year in college ranking

Some UMass Amherst students to live in motel due to high demand for dorms

AMHERST - The UMass Amherst dining halls are serving up the best food in the country to college students, according to a new ranking.

For the sixth year in a row, the Princeton Review puts UMass Amherst first in its ranking of "Best Campus Food."

UMass says it has "the largest collegiate dining program in the country" and focuses on locally sourced, healthy and diverse foods.

"We're truly honored and humbled by such lasting recognition," Auxiliary Enterprises executive director Ken Toong said in a statement. "Being consistently ranked at the top would not be possible without our dedicated, talented and hardworking team, and our students who recognize these efforts."

Below is the Top 10 schools for campus food, according to the Princeton Review. The rankings are based on student ratings.

UMass Amherst Bowdoin College Washington University in St. Louis Cornell University Pitzer College Vanderbilt University Skidmore College Kansas State University University of Richmond University of Dayton