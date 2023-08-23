Sen. Elizabeth Warren visits Ukraine, meets with President Zelenskyy

Ukraine to get additional F-16 fighter jets Denmark, Netherlands to give Ukraine F-16 fighter jets 04:48

KYIV, Ukraine - Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was in Ukraine on Wednesday, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the country seeks more help from the United States to fight the Russian invasion.

Warren traveled to Kyiv with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"I thank President Joseph Biden, both parties and chambers of the Congress, and the American people for standing with Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on social media. "U.S. support for Ukraine's F-16s coalition is vital."

I met with a bipartisan US Senate delegation @LindseyGrahamSC @SenBlumenthal @SenWarren.



I thank President Joseph Biden, both parties and chambers of the Congress, and the American people for standing with Ukraine.



U.S. support for Ukraine’s F-16s coalition is vital. pic.twitter.com/EQVGLilyXD — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2023

Warren introduces herself to Zelenskyy in the video he posted.

"Mr. President, I'm Elizabeth Warren. It's nice to see you, very nice to see you," Warren says.

The senators were shown destroyed Russian armored military vehicles on display in Kyiv ahead of Ukraine's independence day.

US Senators Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Lindsey Graham stand next to the destroyed Russian armored military vehicles on display. SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Biden requested from Congress another $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine. But the Republican-led House of Representatives may not be on board with spending more taxpayer dollars on the war.

U.S. officials told CBS News last week that it appears the Ukrainian military has made progress in its counteroffensive against Russia. The United States also gave the green light for the Netherlands to deliver F-16s to Ukraine, a major gain for the country that has long sought the U.S.-made fighter jets to counteract Russian superiority in the air.