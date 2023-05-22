'Ukraine Together Fest' in Jamaica Plain celebrates Ukrainian culture
JAMAICA PLAIN - People gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday to celebrate Ukrainian culture and provide a welcoming environment for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion at the "Ukraine Together Fest."
Organizers of the festival said they hoped to make refugees feel at home in Massachusetts.
There was live music, dancing, a marketplace with Ukrainian goods and, of course, lots of Ukrainian cuisine to sample.
The festival was hosted by the Refugee and Immigrant Assistance Center.
