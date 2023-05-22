Watch CBS News
Local News

'Ukraine Together Fest' in Jamaica Plain celebrates Ukrainian culture

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

JAMAICA PLAIN - People gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday to celebrate Ukrainian culture and provide a welcoming environment for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion at the "Ukraine Together Fest."

Organizers of the festival said they hoped to make refugees feel at home in Massachusetts.

There was live music, dancing, a marketplace with Ukrainian goods and, of course, lots of Ukrainian cuisine to sample.

The festival was hosted by the Refugee and Immigrant Assistance Center.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 9:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.