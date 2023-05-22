'Freedom is not given,' Ukraine's Ambassador to US Oksana Markarova tells Boston College graduates

CHESTNUT HILL - Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, came to Massachusetts Monday to speak at Boston College's graduation.

Markarova's commencement speech focused on responsibility, taking action and love. She also received an honorary degree on behalf of the people of Ukraine.

Markarova was appointed ambassador months before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She's spent her time in the U.S. calling for support in the war and sharing stories of the courage of Ukraine's citizens.

In her commencement speech Monday, she spoke about this generation being the ones to shape change. She touched on how Ukrainians have had strength during the Russian invasion and how they're still fighting despite what others thought. She used that message to remind graduates to keep pushing.

"If there's one thing I want you to remember from my speech, I ask you to remember this. Freedom is not given. Opportunities are not given. Democracy is not a given. We all have many battles to fight in. Many obstacles to overcome. Many challenges to see through. And where we're all together, we'll get strength to do it. In our responsibility to take action for what we love, please choose to do that every time you have to make a choice," Markarova said.

