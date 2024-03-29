UConn fans celebrate Sweet 16 win in Boston

BOSTON - The Greatest Bar hosted the greatest watch party for UConn Nation Thursday night. Some 500 Huskies fans filled all four floors, screaming and howling for a Sweet 16 win.

"Dan Hurley has built an absolute juggernaut, okay? You guys get ready for the storm. Here come the UConn Huskies, we're building a dynasty. Strap in. Get ready for the ride!" said a UConn grad who now lives in Boston.

UConn beat San Diego State 82-52 at the TD Garden.

Heading into the games, fans wore their pride under umbrellas and rain gear.

"This is Illinois' first Sweet Sixteen in 19 years. I was 4 years old the last time we were playing this late in March. I'm so psyched," said a fan who flew in with his family for the second game.

There may have been four teams playing in Boston Thursday, but it was quite clear that many Huskies fans hopped in the car and drove here to be near it.

"Got in the car at two o'clock today; Drove me and my roommate from New York up here. We had to be in the atmosphere, had to be around," said one lifelong UConn fan - his phone background a childhood photo of him in a jersey.

"It's so exciting especially because Boston is such a hub for sports. Everybody comes here and we celebrate the Huskies and all watch together. It's so much fun," said a woman who graduated from UConn last year after they won the title.

So fun to win - and so fun for Boston businesses to reap the benefits all weekend. The field of course narrows, but the city celebration soars Saturday - when that Elite Eight matchup goes down with much better Boston weather.