Watch CBS News
Local News

NCAA Sweet 16 in Boston extra special for Massachusetts native playing for UConn

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts native playing for UConn in NCAA Sweet 16 game in Boston
Massachusetts native playing for UConn in NCAA Sweet 16 game in Boston 02:34

BOSTON - Boston's TD Garden is hosting the NCAA Sweet 16 between UConn and San Diego State Thursday and the game is a sentimental one for UConn forward Alex Karaban.

"Super excited to play in Boston," said Karaban. "Probably the only chance I get to play with UConn in Boston."

Karaban grew up in Southboro as a Celtics fan. He's now returning to the Garden with the Huskies to defend the national championship title.

"It's a dream come true! It's every kid's dream to play in college and win the national championship and hopefully they're going to win two years in a row," said Karaban's mother, Olga, who called it a surreal experience. "It's a little nerve wracking but it's exciting at the same time."

Karaban said he's getting lots of requests for tickets to Thursday's game but he's leaving that responsibility to his mother.

"My mom, she's been helping me a lot with the tickets, she's telling people yes and no."

"Many no's," said Olga Karaban. "Not able to get too many tickets. Probably about 16 he got so far."

Olga Karaban is an immigrant from the Ukraine. She said she's saving every moment of March Madness.

"We came with nothing basically, this is only a dream."

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 6:49 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.