NCAA Sweet 16 in Boston extra special for Massachusetts native playing for UConn

BOSTON - Boston's TD Garden is hosting the NCAA Sweet 16 between UConn and San Diego State Thursday and the game is a sentimental one for UConn forward Alex Karaban.

"Super excited to play in Boston," said Karaban. "Probably the only chance I get to play with UConn in Boston."

Karaban grew up in Southboro as a Celtics fan. He's now returning to the Garden with the Huskies to defend the national championship title.

"It's a dream come true! It's every kid's dream to play in college and win the national championship and hopefully they're going to win two years in a row," said Karaban's mother, Olga, who called it a surreal experience. "It's a little nerve wracking but it's exciting at the same time."

Karaban said he's getting lots of requests for tickets to Thursday's game but he's leaving that responsibility to his mother.

"My mom, she's been helping me a lot with the tickets, she's telling people yes and no."

"Many no's," said Olga Karaban. "Not able to get too many tickets. Probably about 16 he got so far."

Olga Karaban is an immigrant from the Ukraine. She said she's saving every moment of March Madness.

"We came with nothing basically, this is only a dream."