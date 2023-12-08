Watch CBS News
U.S. Navy Blue Angels coming to New Hampshire Air Show in 2025

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be coming to the 2025 New Hampshire Air Show.

The flying team will be the headliner at the air show, which is being hosted by the 157th Air Refueling Wing. "The team showcases the excitement, precision and power of Naval aviation," they said in a statement.

The air show will take place at Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth from Sept. 6 to 7, 2025 and will feature flying demonstrations and STEM hangars, among other exhibits.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 2:32 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

