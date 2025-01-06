Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy announces resignation

BOSTON - Joshua Levy has announced he is stepping down as the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. On Monday afternoon, Levy tendered his resignation to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland. The resignation is effective on January 17, 2025.

"Serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts has truly been the highlight of my career," said U.S. Attorney Levy.

Levy served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney from January 2022 through May 2023. He became the Acting U.S. Attorney on May 19, 2023, and was appointed U.S. Attorney in November 2024.

"We have brought some incredibly important cases these last three years that have improved the lives of the people of Massachusetts," Levy said. "As I reflect on my tenure, I am equally proud of the thoughtful, deliberative process engaged in by our team whenever making the grave decision about whether to bring federal charges to ensure it is consistent with the principles of federal prosecution."

Cases during Levy's tenure

Levy's office brought charges in several high-profile cases including the death of Sandra Birchmore in Canton and charges against two men for their alleged involvement in a scheme to send sensitive drone technology to Iran, which resulted in the deaths of three U.S. soldiers.

During Levy's tenure, former Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was sentenced to 15 years in prison for leaking highly classified military documents. Seven former employees of eBay were sentenced for cyberstalking a Massachusetts couple.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary B. Murrane, who has been with the Department of Justice for 16 years, will assume the role of Acting U.S. Attorney following Levy's departure.