Police say backpack, swollen hand led to arrest of serial robbery suspect in Braintree and Brockton

Backpack and swollen hand helped police arrest a serial robbery suspect in Braintree and Brockton

BROCKTON - Police say a backpack and a swollen hand helped them solve a series of robberies. Tyrell Damon is suspected of robbing a CVS in Braintree last week, and Brockton police believe he has robbed up to four stores in their city.

Damon appeared in Brockton District Court on Monday and Braintree police are seeking a warrant for his arrest at Quincy District Court.

He allegedly robbed a CVS on Washington Street in Braintree on Thursday and claimed to have a gun. Braintree police shared the surveillance footage with Brockton police and that's when an officer recognized Damon.

Brockton has seen robberies at four stores in the last month, including at a McDonald's and a Cumberland Farms. In all of the robberies, police said the culprit took a gun out of a black backpack and surveillance video appeared to show him with a swollen hand.

When police arrested Damon, they said they found the black backpack with a BB gun and noticed his hand was swollen.

In court on Monday, a defense lawyer argued that "the facts on the new case are thin" and said police descriptions of the robber were too generic to connect Damon to the crime.

A judge found probable cause to hold Damon without bail until a dangerousness hearing next Monday.