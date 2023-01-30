Tyre Nichols video can trigger symptoms of racial trauma, experts say

BOSTON – Experts say an incident like the killing of Tyre Nichols can trigger racial trauma.

Also called race-based traumatic stress, racial trauma is a mental and emotional injury caused when you encounter a hate crime, racism or racial bias. It can cause depression, physical symptoms like chest pains or headaches and can lead to PTSD.

Suffolk University professor Jessica LoPresti has studied racial trauma. She recommends people of color avoid watching the Tyre Nichols video.

"The most important thing is to surround yourself with the people who nourish you, who lift you up, and who understand that racial trauma is real," LoPresti said. "One of the things that exacerbates the experience of racial trauma is that folks sort of question. It's validity, or it's veracity."

LoPresti says you should seek therapy if you feel like it would be helpful.

Some resources include:

INNOPSYCH - Find a therapist of color in your area



- Find a therapist of color in your area WHITE FLAG - Find a peer support group that is free



- Find a peer support group that is free TRUCIRCLE - Access to diverse therapists

- Access to diverse therapists PSYCHOLOGY TODAY - Locate a therapist near you

- Locate a therapist near you INCLUSIVE THERAPISTS - Location-based therapists with help under the heading "racial justice"