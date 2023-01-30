Watch CBS News
Local News

Tyre Nichols video can trigger symptoms of racial trauma, experts say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Tyre Nichols video can trigger symptoms of racial trauma, experts say
Tyre Nichols video can trigger symptoms of racial trauma, experts say 01:05

BOSTON – Experts say an incident like the killing of Tyre Nichols can trigger racial trauma.

Also called race-based traumatic stress, racial trauma is a mental and emotional injury caused when you encounter a hate crime, racism or racial bias. It can cause depression, physical symptoms like chest pains or headaches and can lead to PTSD.

Suffolk University professor Jessica LoPresti has studied racial trauma. She recommends people of color avoid watching the Tyre Nichols video. 

"The most important thing is to surround yourself with the people who nourish you, who lift you up, and who understand that racial trauma is real," LoPresti said. "One of the things that exacerbates the experience of racial trauma is that folks sort of question. It's validity, or it's veracity."

LoPresti says you should seek therapy if you feel like it would be helpful.

Some resources include:

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.