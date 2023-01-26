Boston authorities prepare for public outrage over release of Memphis police video

BOSTON - Boston community leaders are urging calm, as authorities prepare for the public release Friday night of what's expected to be disturbing police video out of Memphis. Five former police officers there are now facing murder charges after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten. He died three days later.

WBZ I-Team sources say Massachusetts State Police are now denying requests for time-off, as they prepare for possible public reaction to the video.

"In Boston, there is a history of responding to crimes like this, so I would not be surprised if there is turnout on the street in terms of what we may witness in this video," said Rev. Dr. Kevin Peterson, who founded the Democracy Coalition. "My greatest concern is that the turnout will be one that pushes for reform and justice, and that we will turn out in ways that are loving and empathetic."

More than two years ago, after George Floyd was murdered at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, some protests led to violence in the streets of Boston.

"I've been talking with police officials in different parts of the country and everybody's on notice, everybody's activated," said WBZ security analyst and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis.

He said the plan to release the video after sunset Friday is not ideal timing. "The police departments that are on notice right now and have heightened their surveillance and prepared for it, are doing the right thing. I just hope it doesn't boil over like it has in the past," he said.

