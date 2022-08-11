Tyquan Thornton takes over Julian Edelman's No. 11 with Patriots

A look back at James White's incredible career with the Patriots

A look back at James White's incredible career with the Patriots

A look back at James White's incredible career with the Patriots

BOSTON -- Julian Edelman's No. 11 briefly had a new owner this year in DeVante Parker. Then, N'Keal Harry was traded, and then Parker switched to No. 1.

Now, with the preseason underway, No. 11 has a new owner: Rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton.

After sporting his rookie training camp number of 51 throughout the summer, Thursday night marked the time for Thornton and the rest of the rookie class to finally get some real jersey numbers. Without too many to choose from, Thornton went with the two 1's on his chest and back -- a jersey that's brought a lot of good fortunate to Patriots football for a long time. (Drew Bledsoe obviously wore it before Edelman, though the jersey sat dormant for seven years in between the two.)

Tyquan Thornton in his new No. 11 pic.twitter.com/1Es2yoCJDU — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 11, 2022

The complete list of new numbers for rookies is below:

OL Cole Strange - 69

WR Tyquan Thornton - 11

CB/PR Marcus Jones - 25

CB Jack Jones - 34

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - 35

QB Bailey Zappe - 4

RB Kevin Harris - 36

DL Sam Roberts - 96

OL Chasen Hines - 63

The jersey numbers aren't necessarily final, though, as certain numbers do become available as players are cut or traded toward the end of the summer.