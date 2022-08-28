Report: Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton set to miss 6-8 weeks after clavicle surgery

Mac Jones on Patriots' offensive struggles and how to fix them before regular season

BOSTON -- It appears as though Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton could return to the team midseason after injuring his clavicle last weekend.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that Thornton had surgery on Monday to repair the injury and now has a six-to-eight week timeline for recovery.

#Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle, per source. Recovery time should be 6-8 weeks from the procedure but could vary depending on healing and re-acclimation to football. 2nd round pick still set to help offense this year — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 27, 2022

Thornton played into the second quarter last weekend against Carolina before later being declared out.

The wideout was selected with the 50th overall pick in this year's draft after playing for Baylor from 2018 to 2022. During his career, he had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns.