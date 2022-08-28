Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton set to miss 6-8 weeks after clavicle surgery

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mac Jones on Patriots' offensive struggles and how to fix them before regular season
Mac Jones on Patriots' offensive struggles and how to fix them before regular season 01:31

BOSTON -- It appears as though Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton could return to the team midseason after injuring his clavicle last weekend.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that Thornton had surgery on Monday to repair the injury and now has a six-to-eight week timeline for recovery. 

Thornton played into the second quarter last weekend against Carolina before later being declared out.

The wideout was selected with the 50th overall pick in this year's draft after playing for Baylor from 2018 to 2022. During his career, he had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 10:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.