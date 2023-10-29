Tyquan Thornton a healthy scratch for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots 1st Down: Can the Patriots beat Tua and the Dolphins in Week 8?

BOSTON -- Tyquan Thornton is inactive for the Patriots on Sunday, a healthy scratch just three weeks after returning from injured reserve.

The second-year wideout has not seized a role in the offense since debuting in Las Vegas in Week 6, coming off a shoulder injury suffered in the summer. Thornton caught one pass for six yards (on two targets) in Las Vegas before catching one pass for two yards against the Bills last week. He took just three snaps last week, with Jalen Reagor -- who was a practice squad elevation at the time -- taking 25 snaps.

A second-round pick (50th overall) last year, Thornton has 24 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns in 15 career games. He was spotted by reporters taking reps on special teams at practice this week.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, who got off to a rough start with the Patriots before suffering a concussion in Week 5, is making his return to the lineup on Sunday.

With Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas likely set for the most playing time vs. Miami, the receiving depth chart will also include Smith-Schuster, Reagor (now on the 53-man roster), and DeVante Parker.

For the Dolphins, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is active for the first time this season, while cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland are out.

The full list of inactives is below.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

T Vederian Lowe

OLB Josh Uche

T Calvin Anderson

WR Kayson Boutte

WR Tyquan Thornton

QB Will Grier (emergency third QB)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Robbie Chosen

SS Jevon Holland

CB Xavien Howard

NT Brandon Pili

QB Skylar Thompson