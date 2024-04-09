Tyler O'Neill crushes a moonshot -- and a windshield -- in his first at-bat of Red Sox home opener

BOSTON -- Tyler O'Neill flexed his muscles in his first at-bat at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox. The new Boston outfielder launched a home run in the first inning of the team's home opener that looked like it wouldn't land until Thursday.

Unfortunately for one fan it did land on their windshield. But even they can't be too upset given the way O'Neill is swinging the bat to start the 2024 season.

Hitting third in the Boston lineup on Tuesday, O'Neill absolutely demolished a hanging 81 mph curveball from Baltimore Orioles starter Corbin Burnes in the bottom of the first. With two outs and no one on, the shredded Sox outfielder sent Burnes' offering over the Green Monster (and beyond) for his MLB-leading sixth home run of the season.

Tyler O'Neill goes yard in his first @RedSox at-bat at Fenway Park! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VDHQAiSUhD — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2024

It's O'Neill's longest homer of the season at 413 feet, though it didn't look like that baseball had any intentions of landing. Unfortunately for someone parked across the street from Fenway Park, the ball returned to earth on their windshield.

The result of Tyler O’Neil’s first inning HR. 😳 pic.twitter.com/jNVPCYFC56 — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) April 9, 2024

Fenway Park clearly cannot contain Tyler O'Neill. Heck, the entire city of Boston may not be able to contain the new Red Sox outfielder.

O'Neill has been an instant hit for the Red Sox since signing a one-year, $5.85 million deal with the team in the offseason. He crushed five homers on Boston's 10-game road trip to start the season, and then wasted no time launching his first Fenway Park home run of the season.

All six of O'Neill's homers this season have been solo shots. He currently leads all Boston hitters with a .379 batting average and a ridiculous 1.526 OPS.